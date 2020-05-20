(Sidney) -- A talented group of Sidney seniors have their sights set on a fourth consecutive Corner Conference title.
But before they can defend their crown, they must wait to see if a season will take place.
"We're hoping we're going to be able to play," Coach Kent Larsen said. "We're planning like we're going to play. Our girls have been working out on their own and we're hoping to have some sort of a season."
The Cowgirls are slated to return five seniors -- Olivia Larsen, Presley Brumbaugh, Danica Laumann, Sidnie Baier and Myrna Rodriguez. Coach Larsen is hopeful they will get in an opportunity to get as four-time conference champs.
"Obviously losing their spring season, I would hate for them to lose their summer season as well," Larsen said. "You always want to go out on your terms. We're just hoping we can get a season in for our seniors."
The Cowgirls went 13-10 last season and see many things they can build off from last year.
"We've got a lot of kids back from last year," Larsen said. "We play a pretty demanding schedule. Our record is never the greatest, but I think that experience going against pitching helps us. We have about 10 girls that saw varsity action last year. The experienced they gained last year was huge."
Olivia Larsen led the Cowgirls' hitting efforts last season with a .429 batting average, .488 on-base percentage and .622 slugging. Larsen also drove in 13 runs and tallied a team-high seven extra-base hits. Faith Brumbaugh and Jolie Sheldon each drove in a team-most 17 runs while Presley Brumbaugh, Makenna Laumann and Rodriguez also return to the lineup.
However, the Cowgirls will have to replace their ace -- Camryn McClintock. Coach Larsen feels his daughter -- Olivia -- is primed for the opportunity having seen a fair share of innings last season, when she posted a 6-6 record with a 4.48 earned run average, 27 strikeouts and .249 opponent batting average.
While Larsen will likely transition into the primary pitching role, Makenna Laumann is expected to replace her in the secondary pitching role. Something Coach Larsen is confident with.
"She did a really good job throwing JV for us," he said. "I think we'll have a 1-2 combination that will get us by. Neither one are going to be dominant. They're not going to get a ton of strikeouts, but they throw strikes."
Larsen is hopeful his pitching duo won't need to throw a ton of strikeouts, but rather rely on a stingy defense.
"We field the ball pretty well," Larsen said. "We don't really have any weak spots in our defense. We tell our pitchers to put it across the plate, let them hit the ball and we will field it."
While the Cowgirls are eyeing another Corner Conference crown, it won't be easy. Stanton, Griswold and Fremont-Mills all return key pieces from last year's squads and are hopeful to add some parity to the top of the conference.
"The conference is going to be really, really good this year," Larsen said. "There's six teams in the conference and I think anybody is up for grabs."
The complete interview with Coach Larsen can be heard below.