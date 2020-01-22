(Stanton) — The girls championship is set for the Corner Conference Tournament.
In the tournament’s semifinal round Wednesday night in Stanton, the Sidney Cowgirls and host Stanton Viqueens each picked up wins to advance to Friday’s championship round. Both semifinal games were heard live on KMA-FM 99.1.
Sidney 46 Fremont-Mills 30
The Cowgirls (7-6) started out hot against a Fremont-Mills team that defeated them in December, leading by as much as 20 points in the contest. Sidney, who was without their leading scorer Maddy Duncan due to a shoulder injury, was able to pick up big nights from freshman Avery Dowling and junior Alexis Massey to hold off the Knights 46-30. Dowling knocked down four three-pointers on her way to a 16 point performance, while Massey scored 11 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
“The girls came out tonight and they were extremely confident and extremely aggressive,” Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr told KMA Sports after the big win. “Obviously, there was some adversity there without Maddy. Then, we lost Chay (Ward) in the second half, so two of our leading scorers were out. We had girls step up from all over the place. It was really exciting to see that.”
Dowling and Massey were the KMA Players of the Game and both caught with KMA Sports afterwards.
“We had to face a lot of adversity with Maddy being gone,” Dowling said. “I think we played good defense and the whole team was shooting the ball well. We were playing hard and working together, and that kind of made the difference.”
“I think we played really well,” Massey added. “We knew coming in that we would have to step it up without having Maddy, because we all rely on her a lot. I think we did pretty well stepping up in the game.”
Stanton 47 East Mills 39
The Stanton Viqueens had three players reach double figures on their way to a 47-39 win over the East Mills Wolverines. Senior Kami Tibben led the attack with 15 points, freshman Jenna Stephens scored 12, and junior Hope Ogletree added 11.
“I got to say, we played just fine,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said. “We expected a battle and we got a battle. I suppose that’s about all I can say about that.”
East Mills led the Viqueens 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, however, the Stanton held the advantage over the next three periods on their way to victory. Both Tibben and Stephens were happy with the way the team executed its game plan against East Mills.
“I thought we did really good,” Tibben said. “We all came in with a really good mind set and wanted to win. Everything was working. We were all putting things in together.”
“I think we played really well,” Stephens added. “We came out hard on defense, which was what we really needed to do. Offense we always can get that rolling, but defense is where we can really put a stop to it. Tonight was really good.”
CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW
Stanton’s late night win sets up a championship matchup between them and Sidney Friday night in Malvern. Coach Snyder says this will be the third meeting between the two schools this season.
“We’ve played them twice and both have been close games,” Snyder said. “They were games that if we just play a little bit better in some phase of the game, we feel we could have beat them both of those times. We just have to look at what we did wrong, correct it, and hope it shows up on the scoreboard.”
Likewise, Coach Landwehr at Sidney says Friday’s game will be a tough battle.
“Stanton is a really good competitor,” Landwehr said. “We will be focusing on us and what we need to do to get prepared. The focus in practice tomorrow will be on us, staying aggressive and staying confident.”
CONSOLATION PREVIEW
With losses Wednesday night, East Mills and Fremont-Mills will now face each other in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Friday night. Alex Knop had 15 points to lead the Wolverines in their loss to Stanton, while Kaelynn Driskell paced FM with 11 against Sidney. The consolation and championship games Friday night will be broadcast live on KMA 960.
Video interviews from both games Wednesday night can be found below.