(Sidney) -- The Sidney Cowboys' season begins tonight when they travel across the Missouri River to face defending Nebraska Class D2 state champion Johnson-Brock.
Thursday's game will begin a three-game stretch for the Cowboys, where they will face Johnson-Brock, East Atchison and Stanton, three teams who posted a combined record of 67-10.
Throw in non-conference contests with Nebraska state qualifiers Falls City Sacred Heart and Lourdes Central Catholic and Sidney Coach Kent Larsen will have a good early measurement on where his team stands.
"It will challenge us and really let us know where we're at and that's always really nice as a coach. You know right away what you need to work on," Larsen said, "When you have a soft schedule to start with, you can kind of get faked out by how good you think you might be and it really doesn't expose your weaknesses, so I like to schedule tough."
Sidney posted a 14-9 record last season and returns two of their top five scores. However, the top-three rebounders from that team---Brady Lorimor, Brock Shirley, and Zayne Osborn-- have graduated, leaving some questions for Coach Larsen.
"It's going to be a different team, we lost of all our size from last year," Larsen said.
However, the Cowboys do return their top scorer Noah Jorgenson, who posted 16.5 points per game last season and shot 34 percent from three.
"Noah's one of the best in the conference and he's worked really hard to put himself in that position. He's probably going to be on the court all 32 minutes. We're going to need him to step up and score for us consistently," Larsen said.
Noah's younger brother Cole also returns to the lineup for Sidney. The younger Jorgenson averaged 4.8 points per contest last season and dished 20 assists.
"He's a really good outside shooter and you can kind of see him starting to get more assertive," Larsen said.
Coach Larsen's team is taking a committee approach to replacing last year's starters and expects Garrett Phillips, Will Oswald, Matthew Benedict, and Leighton Whipple to be key contributors for the Cowboys this season.
"We're just going to have to get a lot of contributions by a lot of different players," Larsen added.
While their non-conference schedule is rigorous, Coach Larsen is hopeful it will pay dividends when it comes time for Corner Conference play.
"Our conference is one of the few conferences that has a conference tournament and I just love it," Larsen said, "Our goal is to be playing on the Saturday night of the conference tournament and you're playing for a trophy if you make it to Saturday and that's our goal."
Sidney also has their sights set on winning the conference, too.
"We want to be in the hunt for the conference tournament and I think we have a chance to be in the hunt," Larsen said, "On paper, Stanton is probably the favorite, I think we have a chance to put ourselves in position to compete."
The Cowboys will have their first opportunity to position themselves when they host defending conference champion Stanton on Friday night. Brent Barnett will be in Sidney Friday night providing updates on one of many games you can hear about on the Red Oak Chrysler Basketball Connection Show on KMA Friday night. The complete interview with Coach Larsen can be heard below.