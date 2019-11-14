(Cedar Rapids) -- Four years after they made a Cinderella run to the state final, the top-ranked Sidney Cowgirls are back in the 1A championship.
Sidney moved to 37-8 and into the final match of the season with a 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 25-17 win over fifth-seeded North Tama (27-7). The Cowgirls will play sixth-seeded Wapsie Valley (25-15) in the 1A championship on Friday night at 7:00.
“It’s exciting for us,” Coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports. “Coming in No. 1, there’s always a lot of pressure. I knew tonight would be a really tough match, and we have another tough one ahead. I’m proud of these kids.”
Kelsey Hobbie led three players with double digit kills, finishing with 19 winners, while Maddy Duncan had a career-high 16 and Presley Brumbaugh chipped in 10. Olivia Larsen passed out a season-best 47 assists in directing the offense.
“(North Tama) is a really, really good team,” Larsen said. “We watched film this morning and tried to watch for their tendencies. Overall, we played together as a team, and we all contributed.”
The Cowgirls struggled at the outset of each set, falling behind 6-1 in the opener, 7-2 in set two, 7-3 in the third and 6-3 in the fourth. Still, Sidney stayed unfazed in their fifth consecutive trip to state.
“We practice coming from behind all the time,” Coach McClintock added. “That’s what we needed to do, and the girls did a great job.”
“We were really able to talk it through and tell everybody where we need to hit,” Brumbaugh said. “Coach told us to make the adjustment and gave us the motivation to go through the smoke tomorrow.”
The defense continued to flummox opposing offenses, as North Tama hit just .148 for the match and committed 24 errors. Paige Smith had a team and career-high 16 digs while Brumbaugh added 15, Larsen had 12 and Duncan finished with 10. At the net, Hobbie led with three total blocks.
“We’ve been playing together for four years,” Hobbie said. “Knowing we can get better together and progress together really means a lot.”
The Cowgirls added eight aces, including three from Lily Johnson and two from Duncan.
“This feels amazing,” Duncan said. “Hopefully, we can keep working together as a team, and (win state).”
Sidney will attempt to win their first state championship on Friday evening at 7:00 when they meet Wapsie Valley. It’s the second trip to the final for the Cowgirls, which lost to Janesville when this year’s seniors watched on as 8th graders. Some sat closer than others.
“I was a manager on the team, so I got to sit right next to them,” Larsen said. “It’s just an indescribable scenery. It’s a dream come true (to get to the final).”
Wapsie Valley entered the 1A field as the No. 6 seed before upsetting four-time defending state champ Janesville and then handling Holy Trinity Catholic in straight sets on Thursday night.
“We’re definitely going to have to get our block up and have to be able to pass,” McClintock said. “I got to watch them a little. They’re very solid. We’ll watch some film tonight and see what we can do to make some adjustments.”
Hear the play-by-play on Friday night on KMA 960. Listen to complete interviews with Coach McClintock, Larsen, Brumbaugh, Hobbie and Duncan below.