(Sidney) -- There’s a certain level of expectation that comes with being a four-time state volleyball qualifier. The Sidney Cowgirls know this as they head into the 2019 season without two of their leaders from each of those four teams.
Still, with a strong senior class being supplemented by some new faces, Coach Amy McClintock believes her team is set to continue their recent success.
“We’ve worked hard in the summer and went to the Kearney summer camp,” she said. “By the end of that camp, things went really well for us. We’re just trying to find that right combination we need on the court to keep things consistent.”
Last year’s team advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time, falling to eventual state champion Western Christian. All-State standouts Jaden Daffer and Camryn McClintock have both graduated from the program.
That now leaves the program in the capable hands of senior setter Olivia Larsen, who has already surpassed 2,000 assists for her career. And she has plenty of terminators surrounding her, including senior star Kelsey Hobbie, who had 3.06 kills per set while hitting .392 efficiency out of the middle last season.
Fellow seniors Presley Brumbaugh and Maddy Duncan averaged 1.11 and 1.23 kills per set, respectively, last season. Some of the other roles this season will likely fall to juniors Lily Johnson and Paige Smith, sophomores Makenna Lauman and Harley Spurlock and freshmen Emily Hutt and Kaden Payne.
Coach McClintock adds that others she is intrigued by in the early going in a number of capacities are Allison Barker, Faith Brumbaugh and Madison Kingery.
Another big storyline this year is Sidney’s move back from 2A down to Class 1A. The Cowgirls were state runners-up in 1A four years ago when they made their first state tournament appearance.
“Anybody that makes a run to state for several years in a row that’s kind of an unspoken expectation,” McClintock said. “It’s a goal at the end of the season, but we still have to put the right pieces in place and play consistently up to that point.”
Sidney will open the season on August 29th at Tri-Center as part of a quadrangular with the host Trojans, Glenwood and Thomas Jefferson. From there, they head to a very solid Harlan Tournament on Saturday, August 31st.
The Cowgirls home opener is against Johnson-Brock (Nebraska) on Tuesday, September 3rd, and they will open Corner Conference play at Stanton that Thursday on September 5th.
Hear the complete interview with Coach McClintock below.