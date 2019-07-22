(KMAland) -- Sidney volleyball is having a successful summer. The four-time state qualifier had a great weekend in Kearney, Nebraska. The following was submitted by assistant coach and athletic director Kent Larsen:
The Sidney Cowgirls won the University of Nebraska Kearney Gold Division volleyball camp over the weekend.
The Cowgirls went 12-4 in sets in pool play which tied for first and then won a 4 team tournament to claim the title. In pool play the Cowgirls defeated Alliance, NE, Norton, KS, Omaha Roncalli, and Freeman, NE 2-0. they split with Eisenhauer High School out of Goddard, KS, Plattsmouth, North Platte, NE and Union Colony out of Greeley, CO. In the tournament they defeated Grand Island, NE 25-23 and 26-24 before defeating Plattsmouth in the finals 22-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Team members included Savannah Hall, Maddy Duncan, Kelsey Hobbie, Olivia Larsen, Presley Brumbaugh, Paige Smith, Lily Johnson, Faith Brumbaugh, Harley Spurlock, Madison Kingery, Emily Hutt, Makenna Laumann.