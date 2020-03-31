(Sidney) -- Sidney standout runner Noah Jorgenson hopes to get another chance or two to run on the blue oval later this spring. Regardless, the state cross country runner-up knows he will run again – at Central College in Pella.
The two-time state medalist recently wrapped up his college decision by choosing the Dutch.
“It sort of started after last track season,” Jorgenson told KMA Sports. “I went on a visit and really liked it there, and I sort of knew from the first couple visits I could picture myself running there.”
Jorgenson says his connection with head cross country coach and assistant track coach Joe Dunham was one of the big reasons he chose Central.
“Coach Dunham is awesome,” he said. “He’s top notch. He did a really, really good job recruiting, and I felt really comfortable talking with him. I did an overnight visit a few months ago, and the team was really awesome. They were open-armed.”
Jorgenson says Central also fit his academic needs, as he is looking to go into a “business-biology type thing” with a focus on the agricultural side.
With the college decision out of the way, Jorgenson says he’s focusing on keeping his base intact for a potential track season.
“I’ve actually probably done more training than if I was in school,” he said.
If the track season does happen this year, Jorgenson has some major goals.
“Obviously, I want to make it back to state, and I think I could make it in the two-mile, mile and 800,” he said. “I think I have a pretty good base in the distance events from cross country season. I also wanted to make the Drake Relays, but I’m not sure if they’re going to do that now.”
Jorgenson placed fourth in last year’s 800 and was a member of the fifth-place 4x800 meter relay team. Listen to the complete interview from Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.