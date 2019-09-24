(Ames) -- Iowa State women’s basketball announced on Tuesday six games will be televised nationally in 2019-20.
Five games will air on a Fox affiliate while another contest is slated for ESPNU. The schedule is listed below.
December 11th: Iowa at Iowa State, 7:00 PM (FS1)
January 6th: Texas at Iowa State, TBD (FS1)
January 28th: Iowa State at Baylor, 7:30 PM (FS1)
February 2nd: Iowa State at West Virginia, 1:00 PM (ESPNU)
February 16th: Iowa State at TCU, 12:00 PM (FSN)
March 8th: Baylor at Iowa State, 12:00 PM (FSN)