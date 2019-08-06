(KMAland) -- The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association has released their 2019 All-State baseball teams.
Newman’s Josh Fitzgerald, North Linn’s Jake Hilmer, Central DeWitt’s Garrett Finley and Johnson’s Peyton Williams were named captains of their respective class.
Ar-We-Va’s Drew Schurke and Southeast Warren’s Colby Page were first team choices in Class 1A while Connor Lange of Missouri Valley earned a nod in Class 2A. Other first team members from KMAland conferences included Harlan’s Brett Sears, Heelan’s Mike Pithan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Spencer Kleene.
View the complete list of first, second and third team honorees from KMAland conferences.
FIRST TEAM
UT: Spencer Kleene, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
C: Connor Lange, Senior, Missouri Valley (Class 2A)
C: Colby Page, Senior, Southeast Warren (Class 1A)
IF: Mike Pithan, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
UT: Drew Schurke, Senior, Ar-We-Va (Class 1A)
IF: Brett Sears, Senior, Harlan (Class 3A)
SECOND TEAM
P: Christian Cook, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (Class 1A)
IF: Trenton Frerichs, Senior, Sioux City North (Class 4A)
IF: Chase McLaren, Senior, Atlantic (Class 3A)
UT: Alec Patino, Junior, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
IF: Cy Patterson, Sophomore, St. Albert (Class 1A)
IF: Layne Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (Class 1A)
IF: Nick Ravlin, Junior, Underwood (Class 2A)
P: A.J. Schreck, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A)
C: Jaxon Schumacher, 8th, Treynor (Class 2A)
IF: Jared Sitzman, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
C: Tyler Vandewater, Junior, Nodaway Valley (Class 1A)
UT: Daniel Wright, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
THIRD TEAM
OF: Drake Adair, Senior, Underwood (Class 2A)
1B: Trey Baker, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
P: Connor Bruck, Junior, Harlan (Class 3A)
OF: Cason Butz, Junior, Moravia (Class 1A)
P: Isaac Gavin, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
IF: Landon Gilliland, Sophomore, Lamoni (Class 1A)
UT: Brant Hogue, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
UT: Keelan Klommhaus, Junior, Mount Ayr (Class 2A)
1B: Nate McCombs, Junior, Treynor (Class 2A)
P: Alec Nieman, Senior, Sioux City West (Class 4A)
OF: Jonah Pomrenke, Sophomore, Lewis Central (Class 4A)
UT: Kade Schlepp, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (Class 1A)