(KMAland) -- Six KMAland conference athletes were named first team All-State by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA).
Martensdale-St. Marys senior Jensen Archibald, Creston junior Kelsey Fields, Logan-Magnolia senior Kylie Morrison, Bishop Heelan Catholic seniors Ella Skinner and Katelyn Stanley and Lewis Central senior Megan Witte earned first-team nods.
There were also six second-team and six third-team members on the IPSWA All-State. View the KMAland conference athletes that were honored below.
FIRST TEAM
Jensen Archibald, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
Kelsey Fields, JR, Creston (Class 3A)
Kylie Morrison, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Class 2A)
Ella Skinner, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
Katelyn Stanley, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
Megan Witte, SR, Lewis Central (Class 4A)
SECOND TEAM
Madison Camden, SO, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Kenzie Foley, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A)
Kailey Jones, JR, AHSTW (Class 2A)
Allie Petry, JR, St. Albert (Class 1A)
Kinsey Scheffler, SR, AHSTW (Class 2A)
Sam Stewart, SR, Mount Ayr (Class 2A)
THIRD TEAM
Lexi Branning, SR, IKM-Manning (Class 2A)
Nyamer Diew, SR, Sioux City East (Class 5A)
Macy Emgarten, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
Danielle Hoyle, JR, Paton-Churdan (Class 1A)
Haley Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic (Class 3A)
Sophie Walker, SR, Red Oak (Class 3A)