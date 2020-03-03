(Des Moines) -- Glenwood’s first win at the state tournament since 1979 doubled up as its 25th of the season.
The second-seeded Rams (25-0) pulled away from a game Gilbert bunch to take an 89-75 Class 4A state quarterfinal, advancing to Thursday’s semifinal with Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Lewis Central.
“We were able to stick to our game plan,” Coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We got up and down the floor and in transition, and (Gilbert) played into that real well.”
Glenwood had six players in double figures, led by 21 points each from sophomore Madison Camden and freshman Jenna Hopp, who fouled out with 6:22 remaining with a five-point lead.
“It was awesome,” Hopp said. “All of Glenwood was here. At the beginning, it was a little shaky, and we weren’t used to everything. We adjusted and started making shots.”
A lead that was once 11 got as low as one just over one minute after Hopp left, but Elle Scarborough, Abby Hughes and Camden combined to score the final 23 points.
“We just kept on going as a team,” Camden said. “When the game would get closer, we knew we had to talk on defense. I thought we worked the ball around on offense and got some good shots when we needed them.”
Hopp scored her 21 points on just 12 shots, making seven of them from the field, swishing two of her four 3-point attempts and going 5 for 7 from the line. Even when she fouled out, Coach Rasmussen felt his team would be fine.
“We’re deeper than a couple girls,” he said. “I don’t even think we really panicked. It’s never good to lose a starter with that much time in the game, but everybody stuck to the course and the next person was plugged in.”
Scarborough added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Hughes put in 12 and Brynlee Arnold and Coryl Matheny had 10 points each. Matheny, who also had eight rebounds, joined with Hughes in giving Glenwood a 22-3 edge in bench points.
“(Coryl) has been battling an injury and hasn’t played for a couple weeks,” Rasmussen said. “We weren’t real sure what we were going to get as far as her play on the floor, and she showed she is definitely healthy again.
“Abby Hughes was huge coming off the bench. It was a big difference for us — our bench play tonight, compared to our opponent. Once again, our depth helped us.”
Glenwood also had a large advantage on the free throw line, making 35 of their 45 attempts compared to Gilbert’s nine successful free throws in 13 trips.
“That’s not something we really anticipated,” Rasmussen said, “but we stuck to our game plan and ended up getting there.”
The high-scoring Rams will now play in their first state semifinal in school history when they meet LC for a third time on Thursday night at 6:45 on KMA Radio.
“That’s pretty exciting,” Rasmussen said. “It’s good for Southwest Iowa and the Hawkeye Ten. We’re excited about our next opponent.”
Glenwood won both of the regular season meetings, winning 76-71 on December 17th in Glenwood and 61-56 at Lewis Central on January 3rd.
“Both of those contests were early in the season,” Rasmussen said. “I think we’re playing better, but so are they. We’ll see on Thursday.”
Listen to the full interview with Rasmussen and full video interviews with Camden and Hopp below.