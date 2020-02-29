(Mapleton) — The St. Albert basketball team was denied a third-straight trip to the state tournament, falling to Remsen, St. Mary’s in a substate final.
RSM jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and held off a fourth-quarter comeback to win 52-35 and punch their ticket to Des Moines for the fourth straight season.
“That’s a good team,” said St. Albert Head Coach Larry Peterson. “We didn’t go away. Our effort — just like it has been all year — was phenomenal. We got after in the fourth quarter and not to oversimplify it, they hit shots and we didn’t. I can’t fault our defense or our effort. Our guys played hard.”
After the quick start for the Hawks, St. Albert clawed back to trail 18-10 after one quarter. The second and third quarters saw the pace slow considerably. RSM outscored St. Albert 8-5 in the second and 8-7 in the third to lead 34-22 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Falcons picked the tempo up again in the fourth, using their defense to tighten things up. Ryan Hughes canned a three pointer to bring the game within 40-35 with just under four minutes left in the game. But, RSM hit 14-of-17 free throws in the last quarter to keep the Falcons at arms length and get the win.
St. Mary’s was led by Skyler Waldschmidt, who had 18 points. Brayden Ricke added 14 points, including making 8-of-9 at the free throw line. Spencer Schorg added nine points and five assists in the win.
St. Albert saw its season end at 10-15. The Falcons were led by Hughes, who had 12 points — including nine in the fourth quarter. Sam Rallis added 11 points and five steals. Despite losing 14 games in the regular season, St. Albert found itself in its third consecutive substate final.
“I’ve been around programs where things like that don’t happen,” said Peterson. “They know that we are a postseason team. We weather through that grind of a schedule and set our sights on the postseason. We did that again this year.”
The Falcons graduate Hughes, Ryan Genereu, Aiden Antisdel, Sam Narmi, Jason Mardesen, Lance Wright, Jack Eickholt and Alex Reyes off of this year’s team.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Peterson in a video you can view below.