(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah assistant and former Essex girls basketball coach Jay Soderberg has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Shenandoah.
Soderberg was the head girls basketball and baseball coach at Essex through the 2019 season. He was honored as the KMA Sports Corner Conference Coach of the Year for girls basketball in 2016 and baseball in 2018.
Soderberg spent this past basketball season as an assistant under Derek Howard, who resigned at the end of the season. The Mustangs were 5-18 overall and 0-10 in the Hawkeye Ten.
Soderberg's hiring is pending school board approval.