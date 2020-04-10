(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced new first practice dates for softball and baseball season.
The new date for first practices will be May 18th with first competition being moved back to June 1st. However, pre-state postseason competition and state tournaments are unchanged.
Regional dates for softball are July 6th through the 14th with the state tournament July 20th through the 24th. For baseball, district and substate tournament games are from July 9th through the 22nd with the state tournament July 24th through August 1st.
Also of note, the new start date for softball and baseball pitching and catching is May 1st with a period of 10 days of batting practice allotted between May 1st and May 18th.
Find all the updated information linked here.