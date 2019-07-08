(KMAland) -- Lenox is into the state rankings for the first time this season, debuting at the No. 14 spot in the final Class 1A rankings of the season.
The IGHSAU also released the final rankings in 2A and 3A. Mount Ayr moved up four positions to No. 9 in 2A while Treynor and West Harrison are also ranked this week. View the complete rankings here.
Find the KMAland conference schools, their rankings and movement below.
CLASS 1A
12. West Harrison (down 1)
14. Lenox (NR)
Dropped out: Twin Cedars (13)
CLASS 2A
9. Mount Ayr (up 4)
CLASS 3A
7. Treynor (down 1)
Dropped out: Atlantic (15)