(Oregon) -- The South Holt girls are fresh off an impressive district championship and into a state sectional, where they will rematch with 275 Conference foe Platte Valley at 3 p.m. this afternoon in a Class 1 state sectional at the St. Joseph Civic Arena
The Knights (21-5) entered the season knowing they'd be competitive, but their accomplishments have been a pleasant surprise, according to Coach Josh Petersen.
"We knew we had a shot at being pretty good," Petersen said. "We didn't know it would be to this extent. When districts came out, we felt pretty confident with the draw we got that we had a pretty good chance on winning our district."
The Knights began Class 1 District 15 action by picking up a forfeit win over Union Star followed by wins over King City and DeKalb by 11 and 18 points respectively. Petersen feels that his teams defense was key, allowing just 31 and 24 in their two contested victories.
"We've prided ourselves on the defensive end of the ball," Petersen said. "We're not going to light up the scoreboard up on many nights as far as offensive explosion. The one thing we do really well is press and play a really good half-court, 2-3 zone defense. The district championship was probably the best we've played all season."
While Petersen admits the Knights won't light up the scoreboard, his offense has made vast improvements since the beginning of the season, particularly in finishing shots.
"Early on in the year we had a lot of missed two, three, four, five-footers right in front of the basket. Now we're starting to finish those," Petersen said.
The Knights consistently play seven in their lineup. Senior Grace Cotton and sophomore Chloee Prussman are their leading scorers while Lynden Prussman, Rachel Ottman, Reese Morris, Rayleigh Guyer have also been key for Coach Petersen's team this season.
"All of them essentially have had a major role in the success that we've had," Petersen said. "It's a team effort with what we're doing right now."
The Knights will see a familiar foe in their state sectional battle.....Platte Valley. Platte Valley beat South Holt 50-29 on February 18th and enter this afternoon at 25-3.
"If we can spread them out and hopefully get Grace, Chloee and Rachel to finish underneath or kick it out to Reese and Rayleigh for outside shots and our shots are falling, hopefully, we can stay in it," Petersen said.
Petersen also feels his team will be in a good position if they're within striking distance going into the fourth quarter.
"If we can get to the fourth quarter where it's close, I like our chances. We get stronger in the fourth," Petersen said.
The winner of South Holt/Platte Valley will face either Orrick or Princeton in a state quarterfinal at the St. Joseph Civic Arena on Friday.
The complete interview with Coach Petersen can be heard below.