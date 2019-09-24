(Oregon) -- South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s early-season slate was certainly not an easy road to navigate. However, the Spartans (1-3) are all the better for it says Coach Josh Petersen.
“First three games we played were tough,” he said. “They were against the top three or four teams in the state.”
Coach Petersen’s team lost to No. 5 Worth County, No. 6 Southwest Livingston and No. 2 East Atchison in the first three contests. And they even faced some adversity in their 58-24 win over Platte Valley this past Friday.
“They’re not like they were in the past,” Petersen said. “We were actually down 16-8, and then kind of got on a roll. We switched some things up and were able to move the ball. Where we were at and as young as we are, that was kind of a team builder and motivator.”
The Spartans scored 44 points in the second half during the win over Platte Valley, getting five touchdown passes from junior quarterback Drew Quinlin, including three to junior Dylan Schuetz. Quinlin also added 137 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
“Teams know that he can beat them with his arm,” Petersen said. “I think in the last two games he’s rushed for over 100 yards. He’s versatile in that aspect, and you have to key on him. He’s a load, essentially a fullback that plays quarterback.”
The tests won’t get any easier this week for Quinlin and his team. Coming to town will be DeKalb (2-2). The Tigers won their first two games – over Rock Port and King City – before losing to Southwest Livingston and East Atchison.
“They’re going to be physical,” Petersen said. “They line up in the I and are going to run power football. They’re similar to Platte Valley. They have some big kids up front and some pretty decent running backs.”
Senior Darrin McElfresh leads that stable of backs, as he’s rushed for 500 yards in four games this season and also leads the Tigers with 191 yards receiving and 10 total offensive touchdowns.
“They’re another team that has not been like they have been in the past,” Coach Petersen said. “There are no ‘gimme games.’ We’re going to be contested in every game we play from here on out. We’re just trying to make sure our kids stay focused on the team we’re playing and not look forward to any other team.”
Nolan Brooks will be in Oregon on Friday night, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to complete coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM on Friday night.