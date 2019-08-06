(KMAland) -- Everything Colby Page hit this year seemed to go a long way.
The Southeast Warren senior smashed to the tune of a .536 batting average, a .630 on-base percentage and a 1.064 slugging mark. Those are numbers that ranked second, third and first among KMAland conference athletes.
Page, who hit a KMAland-high 13 home runs and ranked second in the entire state with 64 runs batted in, is this year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
“It all started in the offseason in the weight room,” Page told KMA Sports. “I started hitting in January or February right after wrestling, and it kind of just went from there.”
Page added 19 doubles among his 59 hits, walked 22 times against just eight strikeouts and even stole 13 bags in 14 attempts. The Southwestern Community College recruit says he’s generally hitting throughout the offseason.
“I’ve always had a hitting coach,” Page said. “I like to get into the hitting cage. I just like to hit.”
That much was evident with the numbers as he joined with three other seniors in leading the Warhawks to an outstanding 28-6 season.
“We had a lot of fun (this summer),” Page said. “We worked hard, and it all started before the season. We had a couple rough games, but we put together a pretty good season.”
Page’s numbers and KMAland offensive ranks:
AVG: .536 (2nd)
OBP: .630 (3rd)
SLG: 1.064 (1st)
Hits: 59 (1st)
2B: 19 (2nd)
HR: 13 (1st)
RBI: 64 (1st)
Page breaks up the run of Council Bluffs athletes that have owned the award each of the last four seasons. He’s the first Pride of Iowa Conference player to win the award. Listen to the complete interview with Page below.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Award Winners
2018: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2017: Trey Nixon, Abraham Lincoln
2016: Kyle Crowl, Abraham Lincoln
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Corey Bertini, Glenwood
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic