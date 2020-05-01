(Liberty Center) -- Southeast Warren senior Bryce Hall's love of baseball has led him to the same place his father played: Ellsworth Community College.
"It's something I've always dreamed of doing and wanted to do since I can remember," Hall said. "It's really exciting to know it's not ending here, and there's a couple more years of baseball."
While the fate of his senior baseball season remains in limbo, Hall is able to take solace in knowing he will play baseball again.
"It would be a lot bigger deal if I wasn't going to play in college," Hall said. "I still want to play high school ball, but it's a lot easier knowing my last game was not last year in substate."
Hall has continued to put in work throughout the offseason in preparation for his senior season.
"I've been hitting and taking ground balls every day," Hall said. "Bobby and Garret Reisz from Council Bluffs have been helping me out by sending me workouts every week. When the time comes, whether it's in June or August when I get to Ellsworth, I'll be ready."
Hall had a few offers to continue his baseball career, but it was familiarity with Ellsworth that led him there.
"My dad played at Ellsworth," Hall said. "We have a bunch of family in town. I want to play at a junior college and see where I could go. I went to visit and got a really good deal."
The Panthers, led by former SWCC player Samuel Vega, were 4-16 before the season was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
"They struggled last year," Hall said. "But like Vega told me, when he was at SWCC they struggled and turned the program around. That's his goal. I feel like we can get better and get the program where it needs to be."
Hall projects to play shortstop at Ellsworth and has been honing his skills as he makes the transition from second base.
"I've been working a lot on my lateral quickness to improve my range," Hall said. "Last year, there were some balls I didn't get a very good read on that I think I should have got to. If I work on my lateral quickness and get to balls better, it will help everyone out."
Hall is hopeful his opportunity to play baseball at Ellsworth will not be his last opportunity to extend his career on the diamond.
"I want to play baseball for as long as I can," Hall said. "I love the sport and don't want to be done. I'm going to play for as long as I can and see what happens."
The complete interview with Hall can be heard below.