(Tabor) -- Southwest Iowa wrestling will put their talents on display tonight when they host a quad with Bedford-Lenox, Griswold, and Red Oak on KMA-FM 99.1.
"So far the first half of the season has went pretty well for us," Coach Aaron Lang tells KMA Sports.
The Warriors have one of their deepest lineups in recent memory and have been able to reap the benefits of that.
"We started the season with more numbers than we've had in the past, which is good for us," Lang said. "The kids are competing hard, working hard. I feel like we've had a good first half of the year so far."
Coach Lang is optimistic that the increase in numbers for the program is a sign of good things to come for the Warriors.
"Having somebody at just about every weight is huge, and I think we've finally got that," Lang said. "Now we just have to get them developed."
The Warriors' up-and-down season has been highlighted so far by some respectable dual showings, including a runner-up finish at the Corner Conference duals.
Dawson Erickson (113), Kyle Kesterson (120), Layne Ettleman (132), Colton Hauschild (145) and Zach Sheldon (285) have all been bright spots for the Warriors this season.
"They don't quit, they're trying to wrestle the whole six minutes," Lang said of his team.
"I just want to see a lot of fight out of the guys," Lang said. "Let's go out, wrestle as tough as we can and hopefully good things will happen. If we can get to our offense before then, hopefully it will be a good night for us."
Tonight's quad can be heard on KMA-FM at 6 p.m. with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier on the call. The complete interview with Coach Lang can be heard below.