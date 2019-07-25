(Griswold) -- It all started 30 years ago in the small Harrison County, Iowa community of Pisgah. Tom Moore of Griswold stepped onto a high school softball field and umpired his first game.
"We had a new teacher come to Griswold from Sumner, Iowa," Moore told KMA Sports Thursday morning. "Troy Nicklaus was here a year and had done a little bit of softball umpiring. He lived right behind me here in town. He asked me 'why don't we get together and start doing some umpiring?'"
Moore, alongside Nicklaus, drove 81 miles from Griswold to Pisgah to call a West Harrison varsity softball game, the first of Moore's career. The two would go on to work five total high school softball contracts in Pisgah that year.
"I think we maybe had a couple other games that year, but that was really all that our first year was. That's how it all got started," Moore said. "An anomaly is that Troy and I have now been together for 30 years. That to me is quite a milestone that two guys can work together that long and have a great time umpiring softball."
Whether it be a Hawkeye Ten or Western Iowa Conference game on a weekday evening, or at the state tournament in Fort Dodge, Moore says he's experienced a lifetime of memories behind the plate and in the field.
"I can think of a game back in the late 80s or early 90s," Moore said. "It was Western Iowa Conference Tournament week and Treynor got upset the first night. They got ahold of Orient-Macksburg. Instead of not playing all week, they set up a game together and came to Griswold on a Wednesday. Gail Hartigan called Troy and I and asked us if we'd work the game, and so we did. That game was a full seven inning game, a score of 2-1, in 39 minutes. Fastest game we've ever worked."
Another one of Moore's favorite stories comes on a night where he and Nicklaus were umpiring a varsity game in Underwood, who, at that time, played their softball games on the school's baseball field.
"Troy was working the bases and he comes running across the field and hits the pitchers mound, which was right inside of second base," Moore said. "He went sprawling flat out on his face and we all had a big laugh about that."
"Also in that game, we had a foul ball hit," he added. "The catcher threw her mask off, and this was before they had the helmets attached to the mask, and that mask did about two turns in the air and came down and landed flat on the top of my head. It just sat there. After she retrieved the foul ball, she was looking for her mask and couldn't find it. The crowd was just roaring with laughter along with the coaches and kids and everything. She finally saw it on top of my head and just cracked up as well."
Moore's career officially wraps up this week at the state tournament in Fort Dodge, ending a remarkable 30-year career serving as a varsity softball umpire in southwest Iowa.
"There's been some funny and good times," Moore said. "You always remember all of the different coaches and kids, some good and some bad, but if you can last 30 years you've got to say you've had a good time doing it."
Moore is also a retired coach and teacher from the Griswold Community School District, spending 23 years in those positions. He's currently a state representative for Iowa's 21st House District.
You can listen to Tom Moore's full interview below.