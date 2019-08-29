(Villisca) -- The first set of the 2019 season might not have been what Southwest Valley Coach Lindsay Wetzel wanted to see from her team, but the end result was. The Timberwolves finished the night 2-0 with wins over East Mills and Essex in three sets and two sets respectively at a triangular held at the Southwest Valley Middle School in Villisca.
"I'm glad that we came back after set one against East Mills and played more our volleyball," Wetzel said.
The Timberwolves faced 1A No. 8 ranked East Mills in the first match of the night and lost the first set 25-11. Southwest Valley then battled back in the second set and squeaked a 26-24 victory to force a decisive third set.
Southwest Valley's lone deficit of the third set was 1-0 hole. The Timberwolves responded to the early deficit with four straight points and never looked back, capturing the 15-13 victory, their first of the season.
"I don't think we were playing as well as we could be, but to fight through that adversity and beat them was great." Wetzel said.
The Timberwolves then turned around and faced Essex--where they defeated the Trojanettes in two sets, 25-9 and 25-13 to cap the perfect night.
Seniors Jentry Schafer and Kayley Myers paced Southwest Valley's offense. Schafer tallied a team-high 14 kills on the night despite only managing one kill in the set one loss to East Mills.
"The first set I wasn't really backing as much," Schafer told KMA Sports, "The second and third set, I was like OK, hit it."
Myers amassed 11 kills on the evening and clinched the second set for the Timberwolves with an ace to give them a 26-24 victory.
"Everyone was just working together a lot better, we had our passes up and the sets were amazing." Myers said.
The offensive performances from Schafer and Myers were set up by junior Isabelle Inman, who finished the evening with 25 assists, 16 of which came in the East Mills match.
"She (Isabelle) did really good," Schafer said, "She was really good on quicks and regular sets."
Complete video interviews with Schafer, Myers and Coach Wetzel can be found below.
East Mills bounced back from their loss to Southwest Valley and defeated Essex in three sets, 25-5, 25-8 and 25-1 in an official Corner Conference match. Alex Knop paced the Wolverines with an impressive 35 kills on the evening. Dezirae Drake was responsible for 47 assists and had 12 aces in the victory over Essex
Essex's offense was paced by five kills from Elise Dailey.