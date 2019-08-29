(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley volleyball team is excited for another season with a roster full of talented and experienced players.
Timberwolves head coach Lindsay Wetzel joined Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature to talk about her team, their goals and much more.
“Offseason work went well,” Coach Wetzel said. “Most of our kids play AAU in the winter, and we went to the Iowa State team camp and the (IGHSAU) team camp. We’ve looked pretty good.”
That’s hardly a surprise with the return of some of their most pivotal players from last year’s 15-10 squad. Senior Jentry Schafer continued her ascent last season with 3.42 kills per set and added another team-high with 52 blocks at the net.
“She’s going to play a full rotation (this year),” Wetzel said. “She’s worked very hard at fine-tuning her back row and being a good passer. For a tall girl, she’s one of the better passers I’ve seen. She can get down and isn’t afraid to hit the floor.”
Wetzel says Schafer is also one of her most intelligent players, and she continues to learn more and more with each swing she takes.
“She knows where to put the ball,” Wetzel said. “If she sees that block up, she’ll dump it right over the block. She’s got a lot more volleyball savvy over the last four years. As a freshman and sophomore, she would hit as hard as she could, but she’s really upped her volleyball IQ and knows where to put that ball.”
Schafer is joined by fellow senior Kayley Myers as a double threat on offense (1.56 kills per set last year) and defense (41). Other seniors on the roster include likely libero Olivia Jacobs, six-rotation player and “unsung hero” Delaney Dalton and Allison Marshall.
Junior Isabelle Inman is also returning to the fold after a breakout sophomore campaign as the team’s setter. Inman stepped into the role on late notice following an injury to previous setter Hailey Thomas (now graduated).
“She stepped in with zero varsity experience (last year),” Wetzel said. “She’s just done fantastic. She has great hands and can run that quick tempo offense.”
Junior outside hitter Marah Larsen and sophomore all-around player Norah Lund are other potential contributors this season for the Timberwolves.
Coach Wetzel will get her first look at her team in action on Thursday evening when they host a triangular at Villisca. KMAland No. 10 and Class 1A No. 8 East Mills and Essex make up the rest of the triangular. With Southwest Valley dropping to Class 1A this season, a meeting with two-time state qualifier East Mills presents an early-season test.
“It’s the first match, and you always have to deal with the jitters and first-match kinks,” Wetzel said. “I think as long as we can come out of the gate strong; we know they’re tough. If we have a shot at beating (East Mills), we’ll have to slow down Alex Knop for sure. I think we have a solid team, the girls play well together and I like our chances.”
Trevor Maeder will be in Villisca providing reports during the course of the night at @TrevMaeder96 on Twitter. Play is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Wetzel below.