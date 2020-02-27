(KMAland) -- Two from Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and two from CAM headline the first team All-Rolling Valley Conference girls basketball awards.
Macy Emgarten and Quinn Grubbs of Exira/EHK and CAM’s Sammi Jahde and Zoey Baylor are joined on the first team by Boyer Valley’s Katelyn Neilsen, Danielle Hoyle of Paton-Churdan, Glidden-Ralston’s Hannah Whitver and Jadeyn Smith from Ar-We-Va.
Second team honors also went to Exira/EHK’s Ellie Schultes and Tatum Grubbs, Boyer Valley’s Leah Cooper, Tessa Steimel from Paton-Churdan, Woodbine’s Amanda Foster, Gretchen Wallace of Glidden-Ralston, Leslie Luft from Ar-We-Va and West Harrison’s Haley Koch.
Exira/EHK won the conference this season with a perfect 15-0 record while CAM was 12-3, Boyer Valley and Paton-Churdan went 10-6 and Woodbine rounded out the top five with a 9-7 mark.