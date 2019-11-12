(KMAland) -- Matt Webb and the Maryville Spoofhounds will play for another district championship on Friday evening.
The ‘Hounds (9-1) have posted back-to-back shutout victories to open postseason play and will meet undefeated Lathrop with a spot in a state sectional on the line.
“This is why you play football in Maryville,” Coach Webb told KMA Sports. “You play for these moments.”
Coach Webb’s team has followed a similar pattern to last year’s success, albeit following a drop down to Class 2 District 8. After an opening week loss to Blair Oaks, Maryville has rolled to nine straight victories.
While the offense has seen plenty of explosion throughout the year, the defense has been most impressive of late in finishing three shutouts in their last six games.
“Defensively, football comes down to playing good technique up front and making them go horizontal,” Webb said. “Keeping good leverage and not letting them get outside. I think we’re tackling really well as individuals and as a team. We’re getting to the football and getting takeaways and any time you can give an explosive offense more chances you have a good chance to win.”
Winning is exactly what the Mules have done all season, running off 11 wins in 11 tries. Lathrop — coached by former Maryville head man Chris Holt — have won every game by at least 25 points. In fact, they have just one loss combined in each of the last two seasons.
“They’re a juggernaut,” Webb said. “They have been dominant and when you watch them play they’re a great football team. Physical up front, their backs run hard and block well and their quarterback is a playmaker. Anything you try to do defensively, they’ve got an answer for it.”
With both teams proving dominant throughout the year, something has to give on Friday night at the Hound Pound.
“We’re accustomed to talking about the process, and that’s what it will come down to,” Webb said. “We need to win the line of scrimmage, win the turnover margin, have fewer penalties than them. Run the ball on offense, stop the run on defense. Process football wins championships, and that’ll be the message this week.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Webb from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.