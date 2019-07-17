(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert's bats made contact early and often in the Falcons 16-8 victory over AHSTW in a Class 1A District 14 Semifinal heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"Our big motto this year is win each inning," St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson told KMA Sports, "If they score, we are going to try to score."
The Falcons listened to their motto and scored at least one run in each inning.
St. Albert's offensive explosion was headed by Isaac Sherrill's three hit, five RBI performance. Sherrill finished the night needing only a home run to complete the cycle.
"I was just trying to be aggressive tonight and I guess I got lucky." Sherrill said, "They gave me two balls down the pipe and I didn't miss."
Sherrill was not the only Falcon slugger to fall just a homer shy of the cycle. Teammate Ethan Bernard tallied three hits and scored four runs in the victory.
"I was just trying to stay on attack, put the ball in play, be a team player and score as many runs as I could." Bernard said.
Bernard also pitched four innings and received the victory on the mound. Bernard struck out five, walked one and allowed five hits. Three of which came in the first inning.
"I just wasn't hitting my spots in the first inning, then I just found my groove and settled in," Bernard said.
AHSTW struck first with a three run first inning highlighted by a three-RBI triple from Joel Sampson, but St. Albert responded in the bottom of the first with a five run frame, spearheaded by a two-RBI triple from Sherrill.
St. Albert tacked on three more in the second to take an 8-3 lead. Both teams plated a run in the third to bring the score to 9-4. St. Albert then scored four more in the fourth to take a 13-4 lead into the fifth. AHSTW managed to get the deficit to as close to six runs, but could not get any closer.
In total, St. Albert and AHSTW combined for 14 hits apiece. Every AHSTW batter recorded at least one hit. St. Albert's offensive performance featured seven different Falcons who recorded a hit.
Cy Patterson complemented Sherrill and Bernard's stellar nights at the plate with his own three-hit performance. Reed Miller tallied two hits while Ryan Generaux, Brett Klusman and Lance Wright each recorded one hit. Every member of the Falcon lineup scored at least one run in the victory.
AHSTW's offensive production was highlighted by Joey Cunningham's three hit, three-RBI performance. Clayton Akers had three hits and scored three runs, Sam Porter amassed two hits and scored a run. The Vikings close their season with a record of 12-12 and graduate just one starter; Gabe Madsen.
St. Albert improves to 23-13 and will host Logan-Magnolia Saturday evening in a Class 1A District 14 Final.
"This time of a year, if you win you get to keep playing." Coach Patterson said. "We got to clean some things up or we won't be going very far."
Complete video interviews with Bernard, Sherrill and Coach Patterson can be found below.