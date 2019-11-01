(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert boys' cross country team will return to their second home Saturday.
The Falcons are back at the state meet for the third straight, 17th in the last 20 years and 29th appearance in school history.
"The history of St. Albert has kinda molded into that (expectation)," St. Albert Coach Russ Sindelar told KMA Sports "I've been here 10 years now. It wasn't ever spoken to me like that, but it just kinda becomes the expectation."
The Falcons, who were ranked No. 15 in the final IATC rankings, earned the trip to Fort Dodge with a third place finish in the Class 1A state qualifying meet in Holstein. St. Albert scored 102 points, nine points behind champion Gehlen Catholic and 13 points ahead of fourth place finisher Sioux Central. Senior Bennet Heisterkamp paced the Falcons with a runner-up finish. St. Albert also placed three other runners in the top 30--Collin Lillie (16th), Ryan Hughes (23rd) and Hadyn Piskorski (29th).
"We came up behind Gehlen and Tri-Center, but that just feeds into state and the job we have to do."
Heisterkamp and Piskorski are the only two runners for St. Albert that returned from last year's ninth-place finishing team.
"It's surprising the longer I do this how much kids mature each year," Sindelar said, "They look at how the kids did last year and kind of in their mind pick out where they want to be."
While his runners pick out where they want to be, Sindelar hopes his team can be ahead of their current ranking Saturday.
"Obviously, we want to do better than 15th," Sindelar said, "We need everybody to run their best race and the placing will work itself out."
Also competing in the boys' 1A race will be: Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley, IKM-Manning's Quentin Dreyer, Logan-Magnolia's Tarick Rowe, Mount Ayr's Isaac Timmerman, Sidney's Noah Jorgenson, Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez, Wayne's RC Hicks and Woodbine's Nate Wright.
Trevor Maeder will be in Fort Dodge providing updates Saturday on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The full interview with Coach Sindelar can be heard below.