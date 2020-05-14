(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert boys track squad returned a strong core and were set to be a contender in Class 1A. Unfortunately, they'll never get to know what they could have accomplished due to the season being cancelled because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's kind of heartbreaking," Coach Russ Sindelar said. "They're taking it in stride. Those guys had some pretty lofty goals. They worked pretty hard until everything got called off."
The Falcons have had tons of success in years past, claiming a Class 1A state title in 2018 and a runner-up last season. Many key pieces returned from those squads and they were likely to be considered one of the favorites for the Class 1A state title. Their recent successes left them eager for the season.
"They were very eager," Sindelar said. "They know exactly what that feeling is like. Running on the blue oval. All the kids on the team were hard workers and the seniors, with their experience, we were going to do some big things this year."
Ryan Hughes, Aiden Antisdel and Bennett Heisterkamp figured to be among the leaders this year. Hughes amassed five state medals during his career, claiming hardware in the 4 x 400, distance medley, 4 x 800 and 800.
Antisdel claimed two state medals and was a member of last year's state champion 4 x 200 squad while Heisterkamp placed eighth in the 3200 last season and was hoping to build off a strong cross country season.
Junior Connor Cerny was looking to add to his collection of his two state medals.
"Connor is one of those kids that just works for everything he obtains," Sindelar said. "He's so focused in all sports. He's not your greatest athlete, but he's one of our most disciplined athletes."
Cerny's classmate -- Sam Rallis -- had already amassed seven state medals in his first two seasons and was a member of the state championship 4 x 200 relay teams from 2018 and 2019. Rallis has also been a member of two runner-up relay squads. Coach Sindelar was looking forward to the ways he could utilize Rallis this season.
"He's just a natural," Sindelar said. "Very smooth. We were going to try to sneak some 800s out of him and see what kind of endurance he had. He was kind of plagued with some injuries, but we weren't having any of that this year. We were really looking forward to him being an integral part of relays."
Had a season taken place, Sindelar admits the Falcons would have had lofty goals.
"They would have loved to get in the top three at state, if not the top five," Sindelar said. "I believe what we did last year, the kids we were returning and the support coming up, that was certainly an attainable goal.
The complete interview with Coach Sindelar can be heard below.