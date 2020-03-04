(Des Moines) -- Newell-Fonda won their 52nd consecutive game on Wednesday afternoon, downing St. Albert by a 77-47 final in a 1A state quarterfinal.
The top-ranked, top-seeded and defending champion Mustangs (25-0) used separate 9-0 and 8-0 runs in the opening period to open a 28-13 advantage. They never looked back, pushing the lead to 53-22 at the half and into running clock territory in early in the third.
“They’re one of the better teams in the state, regardless of class,” Coach Dick Wettengel said. “They get you sped up. We really worked hard on trying to put as much pressure on our girls as we could in practice. Still, you can’t simulate what they do.”
Newell-Fonda forced 23 first-half turnovers and 29 total, finishing with 19 steals and 35 points off turnovers. They also added to their state-leading assist total with 14 dimes on 26 made field goals. And they did it with a group of 10 girls constantly shuffling in and out of the lineup.
Eight different players scored for the Mustangs, including four in double figures. Ella Larsen had 14 points, five steals and three blocks, and Bailey Sievers and Maggie Walker pitched in 13 points apiece. Megan Morenz — the lone senior on the roster — also had 11 points and four steals.
“We practiced against seven, and Coach told us it was going to be like that,” senior Bel Pershing said. “It absolutely was, but we played very hard. I’m still proud of the way we played.”
St. Albert’s Allie Petry led the Saintes with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Pershing — one of four seniors — had eight points and team-highs with four assists and two steals.
“My team does a really good job of finding me,” Petry said. “Today was no different.”
While the season didn’t end the way St. Albert would have liked, Coach Wettengel says it was a dream for his group to finish in Des Moines. The success of this year’s team, despite losing strong senior classes the last several years, came by a surprise for many. For Coach Wettengel, the success was developed through cohesion.
“We kept trying to tell them they had the ingredients,” Wettengel said. “They really didn’t believe it. Just based on what they lost, but what they didn’t realize is that this team wasn’t really about basketball talent. It was more about chemistry. They just got along with each other, shared the ball and were so unselfish. Just a remarkable team.”
Jordyn Blaha, Bel Pershing, Keely Socha and Veronica Svajgl suited for the final time. View complete video interviews with Coach Wettengel, Pershing, Blaha and Petry below.