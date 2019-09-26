(St. Albert) -- After a 1-3 start with a difficult schedule, St. Albert looks for a fresh start Friday night when they begin district play at Earlham.
The Falcons lone non-district win came in week three against Logan-Magnolia (38-7), but fell short in contests to Kuemper, Treynor, and then Underwood last Friday night. It was a 21-7 falling to the Eagles last week.
"Unfortunately, it was a lot of what we saw the first four weeks," St. Albert head coach Pat Ryan told KMA Sports this week. "In the mid-third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter, we just kind of took a dip as far as being able to stay in the game. I heard a stat that we were within four points of every team at the end of the third quarter, but have been outscored by 50 points in the fourth quarter. It's our fourth quarter issues causing us trouble."
Coach Ryan's team makes the trip to Earlham this week, a team that is riding a three game winning streak with victories over West Central Valley, Pleasantville, and Madrid.
"Earlham is a really great coached team," Ryan said. "They are 3-1 and have beaten some quality teams. They are big up front and have an excellent tailback. They do what they do really well. It's a difficult offense to replicate in practice, but we'll do the best we can."
That talented running back for Earlham is senior Caleb Swalla, who wears number 33. Swalla has had a monster start to the season with 869 rushing yards on just 95 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns. He's also the team's leading receiver with 99 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
"This year we've seen some great running backs, but this kid definitely stands out on film," Ryan said. "He's someone that is able to take his time reading the holes. Their linemen do a great job, and he's excellent at sitting and then hitting the hole when it opens. We've been preaching to our defense all week about understanding what they are trying to do offensively, and then being able to read that to make plays."
KMA Reporter Joe Narmi will have live reports from Earlham Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Listen to Coach Ryan's full interview below.