(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert finished the 2018 season by winning four of its final five games, but just missed the playoffs after falling to eventual Class A state runner-up AHSTW in the regular season finale 19-14. Now, the Falcons are highly motivated to reach the postseason this year, according to head coach Pat Ryan.
"Our goal last year was to get better every week," Ryan said to KMA Sports Tuesday morning. "I felt we achieved that goal. We were only a few plays away from making the playoffs. I believe that if we had made the playoffs, there would have been some teams afraid to play us. We were really hitting our stride health-wise and we were really understanding what we were doing. I was happy to see that Avoca was able to do as well as they did, but we sure would have liked to have seen what we could have done in the playoffs."
The Falcons went 5-4 overall last year and 4-1 in Class A District 9. While they lost several key players to graduation, Coach Ryan believes the team returns a solid core that's led by three senior captains.
"Lance Wright will start at quarterback and defensive back for us, Aiden Antisdale is our corner and tailback, and then Drew Gronstall is an offensive and defensive line starter for us," Coach Ryan said. "Those three are who we will look at to lead our team as we go through the season. They have lots of playing time in years past and that's who we're going to lean on to start with."
Antisdel led the team in rushing yards (383) and yards per carry (10.4) one year ago. Meanwhile, Wright enters his senior season under center after a solid junior year where he threw for nearly 700 yards with 12 total touchdowns and only four interceptions.
"Lance has really picked up where he left off last year," Coach Ryan said. "Last year was his first time starting. He was learning the new offense and he was learning mechanically how to throw the ball. We've really been able to hit it full force and I expect to see great things from him. Like I said last year in a lot of interviews, he was a warrior. He got beat up a lot of offense and defense, but he never came out of the game. He was always there to make good choices and good plays for us."
For the second straight season, the Falcons open the year against Kuemper Catholic. The team travels to Carroll Friday night, which will be featured as an early season showdown between two programs that are tied at No. 3 in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings.
"Kuemper is one of those programs that every single year they bring really strong, physical players," Coach Ryan said. "That's the type of offense and defense that they play. They came down to our place last year and pushed us around in the first game. We have used that as our motivation throughout the offseason in the weightroom, summer workouts, and now at practice. The players have responded and I expect our hard work to pay off."
Joe Narmi will provide live reports from Carroll Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show. Listen to Coach Ryan's full interview below.