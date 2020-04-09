(Council Bluffs) -- One year removed from their ninth state tournament appearance in school history, the St. Albert girls soccer squad has its sights set on making another trip to Des Moines.
"It's amazing how much work the girls have been putting in the last few weeks just trying to get ready," Coach Chris Hughes tells KMA Sports. "We're super excited. The expectations are the exact same they always are, be the best 1A team on this side of the state."
Last year, the Saintes went 14-8 on the season, but pulled off the road upset of Treynor to punch their ticket to state for the first time since 2016. Their 1-0 victory over Treynor might have been surprising to many, but not the Saintes.
"We're kind of like The Undertaker," Hughes said. "We've been doing it for 25 years and we plan to keep doing it. We're not a team that's going to come and go. Have good years for two or three years and bad for a few. We're just going to keep on chugging along and trying to be the best we can be all the time."
Hughes attributes the Saintes successes to the bond of his team.
"These girls get along really well," Hughes said. "I don't think people take into consideration how important that is. You have to like each other. You can't worry about what you're doing compared to what somebody else is doing."
The Saintes graduated last year's top scorer, Teagan Blackburn, but Ellerie Tarbox and Makenna Shepard return for a duo that combined for 49 goals last season.
Tarbox, a Missouri Western commit, posted 24 goals last season. Shepard, an Iowa State commit, was second on the team with 25 goals.
Jordyn Blaha also figures to have an enhanced role in the offense this year while Veronica Svajgl returns at goalkeeper.
The quartet of Blaha, Svajgl, Tarbox and Shepard have all played a hand in St. Albert's recent successes of their girls athletics that includes state tournament appearances in soccer, volleyball and basketball within the last calendar year.
"We have something going on that a lot of schools can't do with their multi-sport athletes," Hughes said. "These girls know success. They know how to win and they keep it going."
Olivia Barnes, Maddie Estell and Mallory Daley also return to the lineup for the Saintes this season.
Last year, the Saintes finished the season as the best Class 1A team in western Iowa, but fell short of their ultimate goal, falling to eventual state champion Davenport Assumption in a state quarterfinal. The loss still sits fresh on the Saintes mind and has been used as a motivating factor to get back to Des Moines.
"We have something to shoot for," Hughes said. "We know what we have to do. I'd have no issue going up and playing them again. I'd love the opportunity."
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has suspended all spring activities until May 1st. The Saintes' season opener is currently scheduled for May 11th against Thomas Jefferson. The complete interview with Coach Hughes can be heard below.