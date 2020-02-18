(Council Bluffs) — The St. Albert girls basketball team held off a late charge to move in postseason play Tuesday night.
The Saintes (11-11) used a big third quarter and had just enough down the stretch to take down a feisty East Mills (14-7) 52-47 to advance to a Class 1A Regional Semifinal Friday night against Central Decatur.
After trailing 7-2 to start the game, St. Albert went on a quick 10-0 run and led by as many as six in the opening frame, before a late 6-0 run by East Mills evened things at 17-17. In the second, the Saintes again stretched their lead to six at 25-19, but another 6-0 Wolverine run tied things up right before half. Two free throws then put St. Albert in front by two at the break.
The Saintes used a stifling defense to take control of the contest in the third, outscoring East Mills 12-3 to take an 11-point lead into the final frame.
St. Albert widened their lead to as many as 13 early in the fourth, before East Mills stormed back. The Wolverines twice got the game within three points, including trailing just 46-43 with 1:17 left and the ball. A missed shot led to a quick two for St. Albert, but Alex Knop answered with a made basket to make it 48-45. A missed free throw gave the Wolverines possession back, but a missed shot turned into two free throws for Makenna Shepard at the other end to put St. Albert up five and put the game out of reach. The two teams traded lay-ups late to get to 52-47.
“We started slow, and I kind of felt like we were anxious, nervous and playing not to lose all night,” said St. Albert Head Coach Dick Wettengel. “I give a lot credit to East Mills. I thought they played a whale of a game for being so young. Their guards going downhill really gave us fits tonight.”
St. Albert was led by a monster night from Allie Petry, who scored 28 points.
“She is outstanding in the middle,” said Wettengel. “She plays way bigger than her size because she can elevate so well. That was our emphasis against their zone, just finding pockets where Allie might be.”
Isabel Pershing added 10 points and five rebounds, while Shepard had five points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.
The Saintes advance to a Class 1A, Region 7 Semifinal against No. 12 Central Decatur (19-3) at Creston in a game you can hear on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Petry and Wettengel in a video interview you can view below.
East Mills finishes its season at 14-7. The Wolverines were led by Knop, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Miah Urban added 13 points, while Emily Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Wolverines lose Knop, Hannah Smith and Emma Seipold to graduation.