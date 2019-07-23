(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the state’s most decorated baseball programs meet with a trip to the state baseball tournament on the line Tuesday night.
St. Albert (24-13) looks for their second straight and 11th state tournament appearance in school history when they meet Martensdale-St. Marys (33-6) in a 1A substate final.
The Blue Devils have a rich history of their own, qualifying for 15 state tournaments and winning four state championships. The Pride of Iowa Conference champion has also qualified for eight of the past nine tournaments.
St. Albert has won eight of their past nine games, including another dominant 10-0 win over Logan-Magnolia on Saturday night.
“We’ve now scored in 11 straight innings,” Coach Duncan Patterson said after the win. “Our mentality, we’re a little more relaxed this year and playing looser.”
In the win over the Panthers, Cy Patterson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored while Lance Wright and Ethan Bernard had a home run and two hits each. Jeff Miller drove in three, and Isaac Sherrill stayed hot with a pair of hits.
“We have been preaching that if the ball is close to the strike zone, we are going to be swinging,” Patterson said. “We’re not picky, and we don’t want to get behind in the count. We hit some balls pretty hard.”
Bernard threw five shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six in the win. Now they turn their attention to another red hot foe. Martensdale-St. Marys has rolled to wins in 29 of their last 32 games.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Patterson added. “We’ll try to keep scoring each inning, whether that be a home run or bunting somebody around. We’ll just play the game the best we can.”
Hear the call with Trevor Maeder on KMA 960 at 7:00 PM.