(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert volleyball program will make their seventh appearance at the state tournament in the past nine seasons later tonight. However, it was one of those years that they missed that spurred them to this year’s tournament.
The Saintes lost a regional final to Treynor a season ago in a five-set classic.
“At the start of the season and clear back into summer workouts, we talked about what we had to do to be a couple points better,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz told KMA Sports. “It was a big drive and a focal point in the offseason and throughout the season. Even into the regional final. It was always right on the tip of our tongue (as a talking point).”
With the mission accomplished 1A No. 2 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 2 St. Albert (24-9) will appear in Cedar Rapids for the first time as a Class 1A school.
“We felt we were in a good position to be a state tournament team (regardless of class),” Coach Lantz said. “That’s our mindset. We’re a good enough program that we should be vying for a state tournament spot every year. To be that close last year and see that slip away, it was motivation for this year.”
This year’s team is led by junior Iowa State commit and all-around star Allie Petry, who leads the Class 1A field with 4.82 kills per set and hits a solid .273 efficiency for the season. Petry also leads the way with 2.84 digs per set on the year.
Seniors Jordyn Blaha (2.02 kills per set), Bel Pershing (1.20) and Veronica Svajgl (0.80) and sophomore Lauren Williams (1.98 KPS) are other complementary hitters around Petry. They all come off the sets of senior Olivia Barnes, who is averaging 8.86 assists per frame.
Blaha (2.27), senior Shelby Hatcher (2.19), Barnes (1.94), junior Maddie Estell (1.74) and Svajgl (1.51) also average at least 1.51 digs per set. At the net, Pershing leads the way with 48 total blocks. Petry has added 38 while Svajgl has 35, Williams 27, Blaha 26 and Barnes 18.
“We graduated four great seniors from last year’s team,” Lantz said. “You always have to try to find the right mix of kids when you are replacing a talented class. I say it every year, but in a new year you play a new hand, shuffle the deck a bit and see what we can get out of them.”
St. Albert will open the tournament with a 1A quarterfinal on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM (on KMA 960) against Holy Trinity Catholic. The Crusaders are making their 10th straight and 18th overall state tournament appearance.
“I would say they’re comparable to what we’ve seen this year,” Coach Lantz said. “They move the ball around well. They have a couple bigger kids and handle the ball extremely well. They look solid on their serving. Our prep going into this match is focusing on their key hitters and defensive players, but when the ball crosses the net it’s on us to take care of it.”
Hear the play-by-play on KMA 960 tonight at 6:00. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Lantz linked below.