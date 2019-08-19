(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert junior Allie Petry got the offer she had been hoping for since she first started playing volleyball.
The junior-to-be didn’t take long to accept it, either, choosing to walk-on at Iowa State University in the fall of 2021.
“Iowa State has always been the top school, my dream school,” Petry said. “Ever since 8th grade they’ve been talking to me, and it all just worked out.”
Petry visited the Ames campus this past Thursday and had an opportunity to check out all the important parts of ISU. She also spent some time with Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch.
“We sat down in her office and talked about how stuff was going,” Petry said. “Just life and everything. Then we talked about volleyball, and she decided to tell me what they were going to give me. She told me to go on the rest of the visit, and she would catch up during practice.”
It didn’t take long for Petry to take the offer.
“I saw the rest of the campus, and I just loved it,” she said. “(Coach Johnson-Lynch) came over during practice, and she asked me if I was ready. I told her ‘yes.’”
Petry proved to be one of the area’s most outstanding hitters this year past year with 3.72 kills per set. However, she was and has been a six-rotation player, and it was her defensive ability that caught the eye of the Iowa State staff. In two years, she will go in as a libero.
“I actually love defense,” Petry said. “They really watched me in club and saw my defense. They talked to me about not hitting anymore. Defense is more interesting to me and to be a libero will be great.”
With the college decision out of the way, Petry can now focus on getting St. Albert back to the state tournament after missing out a season ago.
“We have some returners, and I think we’re going to have some new people contributing,” Petry added. “We’ve been looking really good in practice, and hopefully it will be a good season.”
Listen to the complete interview with Petry below.