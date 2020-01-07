(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert's Allie Petry might be more renowned for her volleyball accolades but the Saintes junior is off to a fast start on the basketball court.
"Before I started playing volleyball I was in love with basketball," Petry said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "I guess it's just second nature to me."
Petry is averaging just under 20 points per game for the Saintes this season and is coming off a two-game span where she totaled 52 points, 16 rebounds and three steals in the Saintes' victories over Kuemper Catholic and Atlantic. Petry's two-day frenzy was highlighted by her 32-point, seven-rebound, three steal performance against Kuemper Friday night. Her performances earned her this week's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor.
"My teammates did a really good job night," Petry said, "They were just finding me all the time. I also think my rebounding was extremely good that night."
Petry is the leading scorer on a St. Albert team that holds a 6-3 record and has won four straight.
"We talked a lot about coming off the break. We didn't practice together much throughout the break so we thought the first game was going to be a little bit rough but we came out on fire," Petry said.
The Saintes will look to continue their streak tonight when they face Class 3A No. 3 Red Oak followed by a Friday contest with Harlan and a battle with Treynor this weekend as part of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout.
"Hopefully we can just compete with them," Petry said of their upcoming battle with Red Oak.
Petry and her team will have their eyes set on avenging one of their three losses when they rematch with Harlan. The Cyclones defeated St. Albert 46-42 on December 3rd.
"I think we've prepared really well for them," Petry said.
The complete interview with Petry can be heard below.