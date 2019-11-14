(Cedar Rapids) -- Holy Trinity Catholic's bid for an upset rang true and St. Albert's season came to a close Wednesday night. The seventh seeded Crusaders defeated second seeded St. Albert in four sets (25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15) in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.
"It just wasn't our night tonight," St. Albert Coach Angie Lantz told KMA Sports.
Holy Trinity, behind Claire Pothitakis raced out to a fast start in the first set and ultimately took the set, 25-16. St. Albert led the early portion of the second set, but Holy Trinity closed the frame strong and took a 2-0 lead in the match. St. Albert's best set came in the third, where they held off Holy Trinity 25-19 to force a fourth set.
The fourth set---like the first two--- belonged to Holy Trinity, who began the set on a 13-2 run and eventually won the set 25-15. Pothitakis paced the Crusaders offense with 22 kills and four aces. Kassi Randolph and Bailey Hellweg combined for 21 and 20 assists respectively. The Crusaders (29-10) advance to a state semifinal Thursday evening against Wapsie Valley.
St. Albert was led in the defeat by superb performances from junior Allie Petry and sophomore Lauren Williams. Petry tallied 22 kills of her own and Williams added 16.
"Lauren and I did a great job of trying to get kills for our team tonight," Petry said.
Olivia Barnes set the offense up with 46 assists.
St. Albert's season comes to a close with a record of 24-10. The Saintes return some key pieces next year including Williams and Petry, but also graduate five seniors: Barnes, Bel Pershing, Jordyn Blaha, Veronica Svajgl and Shelby Hatcher.
"They wrote their own story this year and their own road. The legacy this team leaves, I couldn't be more proud of them," Lantz said.
Complete video interviews with Petry and Coach Lantz can be heard below.