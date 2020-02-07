(Council Bluffs) -- The battle-tested St. Albert Falcons will continue their gauntlet-like schedule tonight when they face Glenwood for the second time this season.
The Falcons are currently 6-10 on the season, but their record is deceptive once you view their schedule.
"Obviously, we'd like to have a few more wins under our belt than we do," Coach Larry Peterson told KMA Sports. "Our record is not good, but our schedule is such a grind."
The Falcons' defeats have come to Hawkeye Ten foes Clarinda, Creston, Lewis Central, Harlan, Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig, crosstown rivals AL and TJ as well as Omaha Roncalli and Wahoo Neumann. The Falcons' six victories have come over Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Ankeny Christian, Mount Michael Benedictine (NE) and Logan-Magnolia.
While their record is not where they'd like, they've learned from the defeats.
"I think defensively, we can play with anybody," Peterson said. "There's not going to be much that we have not seen. It's not uncommon for us to run four or five defenses a game to keep other teams off-balance and I think that's going to help as we get ready for the 1A postseason."
Offensively, the Falcons had been led by senior Sam Rallis, who averages 15.7 points per game and is shooting 75 percent from the field. Rallis also has a team-high 131 rebounds, 55 steals and nine blocks as well as 30 assists, which is second-most on the team.
"He's that quiet leader," Peterson said. "He's not vocal, he just goes out night after night and gets it done. A lot of times he's double-teamed and gets banged around a lot, he just goes out, competes and always manages to get his points and rebounds."
Connor Cerny is contributing 8.3 points per game and is shooting 57 percent from the field. Ryan Hughes is tallying 6.7 points game while Lance Wright, Isaac Sherrill and Greg Fagan are all averaging four points per contest.
"On any night, any one of them can go off and have a great night," Peterson said.
The Falcons' tough schedule continues tonight with their second meeting against Glenwood. The Rams and Falcons met on January 21st, where Glenwood claimed the 67-52 victory behind productive nights from the potent duo of Ryan Blum and Zach Carr.
"We'll try to take away what Blum can do, and Carr. They're really good players," Peterson, "We'll try to slow it down a bit to our pace and maybe get the game down to our tempo."
St. Albert will follow their Glenwood rematch with contests against Red Oak, Treynor and Atlantic before beginning postseason play.
"Ideally, we'd like to get at least three wins out of that just so we can get into that winning mentality or mindset as we get into the postseason," Peterson said.
Joe Narmi will be in Council Bluffs tonight to cover St. Albert/Glenwood. Joe's recap of Friday's action can be heard on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Show from 9:30 to 11. The complete interview with Coach Peterson can be heard below.