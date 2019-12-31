(KMAland) -- St. Albert multi-sport standout Lance Wright will continue his baseball career at the next level with Iowa Central Community College.
“I took a visit in early December, and it’s really kind of been on my mind since then,” Wright told KMA Sports. “They gave me an opportunity to do what I want to do, and I decided I needed to take it.”
Former Harlan standout Eric Stein is about to enter his second season as the head coach at Iowa Central after working as an assistant for a number of years.
“It’s a very good program,” Wright said. “They bring in a lot of good kids. I sat down with (Coach Stein), and he’s familiar with me and the area. He’s a good guy, and I look forward to getting to work.”
Wright has shown plenty of versatility during the course of his baseball career at St. Albert. As a junior, he hit .371 with a .541 on-base percentage and a .610 slugging mark while spending most of his time behind the plate. He’s also played across the infield and a little in the outfield.
“I would like to work more in the outfield (at Iowa Central),” Wright said. “Maybe a little in the infield. I don’t see myself as much of a catcher at the college level. That’s kind of where I need to be to help (St. Albert) out, but (Coach Stein) said it’s good to be able to play a lot of positions. He’s going to put the best nine out there.”
Listen to the complete interview with Wright from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.