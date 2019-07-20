(Council Bluffs) — The St. Albert baseball team is now one game away from the state tournament after a five-inning 10-0 district final win over Logan-Magnolia Saturday night, a game that was heard live on KMA 960.
The Falcons (24-13) were hot at the plate all evening. Junior Lance Wright crushed the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning out of the ballpark for his second home run of the season, senior Ethan Bernard later followed up in the second with a two-run homer to center — his fourth of the year — and sophomore Cy Patterson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single. The Falcons scored four runs in the first, two in the second, one each in the third and fourth innings, and two in the fifth.
“We have been preaching that if the ball is close to the strike zone, we are going to be swinging,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said in a postgame interview with KMA Sports. “We’re not picky and we don’t want to get behind in the count. We hit some balls pretty hard today.”
Other offensive leaders for St. Albert included sophomore Jeff Miller who had one hit and three runs batted in, sophomore Isaac Sherill had a double among two hits with an RBI, junior Ryan Genereux and senior Reed Miller each drove in runs, and junior Bennett Heisterkamp singled and reached base twice on the night.
Bernard was the team’s starting pitcher, throwing a five-inning shutout. He gave up just three hits, struck out six and walked none in the winning effort. He’s now 9-1 in 10 starts on the hill this season.
“I was just hitting all of my spots, trusting my coaches, and just placing it where I was supposed to,” Bernard said. “It worked out well.”
The victory moves St. Albert into a substate final Tuesday night in Creston at 7 p.m. The Falcons will play the winner of Martensdale-St. Marys and Lamoni, a game that was suspended in the fifth inning Saturday evening due to inclement weather with Martensdale-St. Marys leading 9-3. That game will resume play Monday at 11 a.m. Regardless of who the Falcons play Tuesday night, Coach Patterson says his team is playing its best baseball right now.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Patterson said. “We’ve now scored in 11 straight innings. We’ll try to keep scoring each inning whether that be a home run or bunting somebody around. We’ll just play the game the best we can. Our mentality, we’re a little more relaxed this year and playing looser.”
Tuesday’s substate final in Creston will be broadcast live on KMA 960. Trevor Maeder will have the play-by-play.
Logan-Magnolia’s season came to a close at 14-15 overall under head coach Kurtis Hinkel. Starter Trevor Wills took the loss allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings with zero strikeouts and four walks. Junior Colton Hanlon hit a double in the game, while both junior Barret Pitt and sophomore Joe Hedger each had singles. The Panthers graduate three seniors: Wills, Joel Richardson, and Chase McGuire.
Video interviews with Coach Patterson, Bernard, Wright, and Patterson can be found below.