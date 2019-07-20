Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.