(Harlan) -- St. Albert turned back 20 years of history on Wednesday evening, clinching their first state tournament berth since 2000 with a 65-54 win over No. 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
The Saintes (13-11) led for all but a few seconds in the 1A regional final and snapped the Spartans’ 21-game win streak to end their season at 21-2.
“It means everything,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “My coaching staff, since we took this job nine years ago, we’ve worked extremely hard. I can’t tell you the thrill of this after waiting for 20 years.”
Junior Allie Petry poured in 24 points to lead all scorers, including knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter after just three for the entire season.
“In warmups, I had like five in a row,” Petry said. “We went into the locker room, and Coach told me that I better be shooting tonight. I was open a few times, and it just went in.”
Petry was joined in double figures by senior Jordyn Blaha, who scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half, including eight during a key stretch in the third period.
“I’m just super excited,” Blaha said. “We’ve been to state in volleyball and in track, but basketball is different. We didn’t think we could do this because of the seniors we lost last year, but towards the end of the season we realized we could do it.”
Blaha also took on the toughest defensive job in trying to slow down Exira/EHK sophomore Macy Emgarten, who failed to score in the first half.
“Jordyn is our best defender,” Wettengel said. “We knew we had to take away their strength, and after watching and scouting them, we knew we couldn’t give Macy an inch. I wanted to put someone really athletic on her and make it tough for her to score.”
Emgarten did find some looks in the second half, finishing the night with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the first half defensive performance helped the Saintes to a nine-point advantage that would get no closer than four the rest of the way.
“I just face-guarded her, and if she back cut then I relied on my teammates to help out,” Blaha said.
Sophomore Lauren Williams tied her season and career-high with 12 points and pulled in nine rebounds for St. Albert while Makenna Shepard had six points, nine rebounds and four steals and Veronica Svajgl pitched in six points and eight boards.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to do this,” Williams said. “It’s been 20 years, and I think this is going to be a great experience, especially for the seniors.”
Exira/EHK’s Tatum Grubbs scored a team-best 16 points while Quinn Grubbs had 13 points and seven rebounds. Spartan seniors Jacey Anthofer, Ellie Schultes and Kamryn Waymire played for the final time.
St. Albert will play next Wednesday at 1:30 against top-ranked Newell-Fonda in their first state game since 2000. Coach Wettengel believes the school’s success in other sports helped them get to this point and may in the future.
“They’ve been there before,” he said. “That was big for us tonight, having been there in volleyball. Our girls are athletes and are used to that in volleyball. We wanted to spread the love a little bit to our sport. There’s a lot of schools that are great in multiple sports, and when you’ve got the kids, the athletes and the coaches that will share, it’s all possible.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Wettengel, Blaha, Petry and Williams below.