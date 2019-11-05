(Neola) -- St. Albert volleyball's decade full of victories and trips to Cedar Rapids continued Tuesday night with a sweep of Riverside (25-19, 25-7, 25-19) in a Class 1A regional final to clinch their seventh state tournament appearance in school history, all of which have occurred since 2011.
"I've got hard working kids that give me their best. I push them, they not it's going to be easy. This just goes to show that if you want something bad enough, you will work for it," St. Albert Coach Angie Lantz told KMA Sports.
St. Albert overcame a shaky first set, where Riverside raced out to an early 10-5 lead. But, it didn't matter. The 1A No. 2 ranked Saintes flexed their muscle Tuesday night in an impressive showing one year removed from a heartbreaking regional final defeat to Treynor that kept them out of the state tournament in 2018.
"We're just really excited," St. Albert senior Jordyn Blaha told KMA Sports, "Last year we didn't get what we wanted as a finish. This year we were more determined and knew what we wanted. We didn't want to feel like that again, because that feeling sucked."
"There's really no words," senior Shelby Hatcher said, "We've been preparing for this all season. This is our dream. We've been waiting for this banner."
Hatcher and Blaha were both extremely important in the Saintes' 22nd win of the season. Hatcher served up four aces, while Blaha also served up seven aces of her own and added five kills.
Junior Allie Petry posted a team high 14 kills. Lauren Williams added nine
"My teammates are really good at helping me see the court and talking to me when I go up to hit. They were amazing," Petry said.
While St. Albert squeaked out a victory in the first set, the Saintes dominated the second set, scoring 15 unanswered at one point to take the set 25-7. Riverside hung with St. Albert early in the third set, but the big swings from Petry, Williams and Blaha were too much down the stretch for Riverside.
"We have a saying that we use all year that has been focus and finish. Even in the third set I was telling them to make sure to focus and finish," Lantz said.
Riverside was led in the defeat by seven kills from Jadyn Achenbach and finish the season in the schools' first ever regional final with a record of 26-13. Achenbach, Ashlyn Amdor, Abi Petersen and Gracie Bluml donned the Bulldog jersey for the final time.
St. Albert will now turn their attention to the Class 1A State Tournament, where they drew the two seed and will face seventh-seeded Holy Trinity Catholic next Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a state quarterfinal.
"If we're gonna go, let's make some noise." Lantz said of her teams' goals at state.
Complete video interviews with Hatcher, Blaha, Petry and Coach Lantz can be found below.