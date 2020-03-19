(KMAland) -- Jackson Scott-Brown could have never imagined he would be preparing for a professional football career.
The St. Albert and Northern Iowa alum is currently in training for what he hopes is a long, prosperous professional career in football.
“I’m very blessed to have the career that I did,” Scott-Brown told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “Playing all the games I did, getting to the playoffs four of my five years and getting as deep as we did in the playoffs.”
Scott-Brown started the final 48 games of his career with the Panthers, earning captain status as a senior and was named a Walter Camp All-American among plenty of other accolades.
“Pretty crazy,” Scott-Brown said. “I went from a guy that couldn’t even make the B team in basketball. I wasn’t the best athlete growing up, and I would not have considered myself someone that would play Division I sports in my area or even in my class (at St. Albert).
“One thing I always knew was that I could always be the hardest worker in the room. That’s something I prided myself on.”
With the NFL Draft approaching in late April, Scott-Brown is putting that to good use. He and many of his Northern Iowa teammates are in the process of training for a pro day. With emergency measures in place due to concerns of the COVID-19 spread, it’ll be a unique pro day.
“It’s just basically like the NFL Combine,” Scott-Brown said. “Within the past couple days, with the cancellations, it’s getting a little tricky. Somewhere, somehow next Tuesday we’ll be doing the drills, and we’re going to have a film crew in to record it.”
At this point, Scott-Brown says he is preparing to earn his way on to a professional roster.
“If I were to get drafted, I wouldn’t be mad about it, obviously,” he said, “but I’m accepting that I won’t be drafted. That’s fine, whatever way I can get a chance, I know I will make the most of it.
“My goal is to sign after the draft as a free agent. That timeline starts two minutes after the draft and could be up to two days after the draft. I’ll be waiting around my phone for those couple of days.”
In order to prepare fully, Scott-Brown is working on a few specific skills.
“I was told by scouts and coaches and those in the NFL they like that I’m strong and can pull, but I need to work on my athleticism and bending,” he said. “So, I’m working on flexibility and trying to lean up. I played between 325 and 330, and as of late, I’m between 312 and 316. Trying to stay lean, but as strong and fast as possible.”
The NFL Draft is slated for April 23rd through April 25th. Hear much more from today’s Upon Further Review interview with Scott-Brown linked below.