(Council Bluffs) -- The big climber in the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings is the reigning Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
After a 2-3 start to the year, St. Albert has found its stride to win 10 of their last 12 matches while capturing a pair of weekend tournament championships.
“This year, our theme is to just take it one match at a time and try to improve each time we step on the court,” Coach Lantz said. “With this team, and how we performed last weekend, and looking at what needed to do to be successful (this past weekend), I feel like we had a pretty good day.”
The KMAland No. 6 Saintes (12-5) followed up a Clarinda Tournament title with an Atlantic championship this past weekend, going a perfect 5-0 against Atlantic, Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood and Winterset.
“We talk a lot about making your own success,” Lantz said. “Building your own identity and not comparing yourself to the previous teams at St. Albert. It’s about going out and establishing our identities with these teams.”
Three of the five losses for St. Albert came at the season-opening Harlan Tournament. Coach Lantz believes that was a wakeup call for her squad.
“We have a whole new dynamic and had to learn to play together,” she said. “We had to work harder and have really done a great job in practice of stepping up and focusing on some things that need to be better.”
This year’s Saintes are led by Iowa State recruit and junior Allie Petry, who is averaging 4.67 kills per set while hitting a terrific .304 kill efficiency. Petry, whose future with the Cyclones will be on defense, also leads the team with 2.49 digs per set.
“She had a great tournament (in Atlantic) and contributed a lot through attacking and defense,” Lantz said.
Senior Jordyn Blaha also hits from the left side and averages 1.95 kills per set. Senior Bel Pershing (1.21 kills per set), sophomore Lauren Williams (1.06) and senior Veronica Svajgl (1.03) are also over one kill per set thanks in large part to the setting of senior Olivia Barnes, who is averaging 8.31 assists per set.
Defensively, Blaha, senior Shelby Hatcher, Barnes and junior Maddie Estell are all over one dig per set, and Pershing (17 blocks), Petry (14) and Svajgl (13) provide a solid block at the net.
Following Tuesday night’s win over Creston, St. Albert will travel to Carroll to play Kuemper Catholic on Thursday. The Saintes beat the Knights last year in Council Bluffs to set the stage for their Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
“Kuemper is Kuemper,” Lantz said. “They’re going to be good, and they’re going to come firing at you. You’ve got to be ready to go, and we’re going to give it our best shot.”
Listen to the complete interview from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature below.