(Des Moines) -- St. Mary's, Remsen scored four runs in the fifth inning to end Martensdale-St. Mary's season with a 4-2 defeat in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Saturday afternoon.
The game, which began one hour later than it's scheduled 1:30 start time due to a weather delay, featured just one combined through the first four innings. between Remsen pitcher Blaine Harpenau and Martensdale pitcher Isaac Gavin.
Remsen found two hits off Gavin in to begin the fifth. Gavin then hit two consecutive batters to score the first run of the game. Carson Elbert came in to relieve Gavin on the mound, but Remsen managed to plate three more runs in the frame, two of which came off a double from Xavier Galles.
"It is frustrating and dissapointing when you hand them four runs, especially when we have a really nice pitcher in Isaac Gavin." Martensdale head coach Jon Fitzpatrick told KMA Sports.
Martensdale's first hit of the contest did not come until the seventh inning. The Blue Devils plated two runs in the seventh off two-hits, but could not complete the comeback. The Blue Devils' two hits came from the bats of Trey Baker and Kasey Carter.
Harpenau, who came into the game with a state best 154 strikeouts, struck out six and walked three batters in the victory to improve to 15-0 on the season.
"We knew coming in that he was the best pitcher in 1A and he completely proved it this afternoon." Fitzpatrick said.
Remsen (27-7) will now turn their attention to a state quarterfinal matchup on Thursday vs. Alburnett, who defeated South Winnishiek 13-4 in the morning game.
Martensdale sees their season close with a record of 34-7. The Blue Devils lose just one starter, Esa Johanson.
"It was a nice season, we've got a lot of nice guys coming back," Coach Fitzpatrick said, "With as many young guys as we had play, hopefully they learn a little bit about what it takes to play here and beat a pitcher of Blaine's caliber."
A complete video interview with Coach Fitzpatrick can be found below.