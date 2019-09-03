(Tecumseh) -- Syracuse shot a 217 to win a triangular with Johnson County Central and Auburn on Tuesday.
The Rockets were led by Shaylee Staack’s 47, which was good for the top medal of the day. Her teammate Tommi Gobber was the runner-up with a 53.
Auburn was unable to post a team score, but they placed Kaci Jones third after a round of 54. Johnson County Central’s 259 was led by Vanessa Jimenez, who had a 56 to finish fourth. Syracuse’s Kirsten Bischoff rounded out the top five with a 57.
