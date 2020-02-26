(Stanberry) -- The season's third meeting between the Stanberry and Worth County boys will be the most important one when they clash tonight in a Class 1 District 16 semifinal.
While Worth County is coming into the matchup fresh off a lights-out shooting performance in their win over Rock Port, Stanberry enters the game coming off a different kind of win. A win they had to grind out against Northeast Nodaway 37-22.
"They came out and ran a stalled offense against us,' Stanberry Coach Nick Groomer told KMA Sports. "It kind of frustrated us. It was a bad night for us and we still found a way to win. This time a year and that's all that really matters."
While not playing their best and battling through injuries and illness, Groomer did see many positives from the underclassmen who stepped up Monday night.
"A lot of maturity and growth," Groomer said. "We play a lot of young kids that aren't experienced when it comes to adversity and I've seen a lot of maturity of our trio of sophomores that start for us."
That trio of sophomores includes Landon Marticke as well as twin brothers Austin and Tyler Schwebach. Marticke is averaging 10.7 points per game while Austin and Tyler are contributing 9.2 and 8.3 points per game. Austin Schwebach leads the team in rebounds (156) and blocks (39) while his brother has team-bests in assists (107) and steals (52).
"They're all the same size, so we do a lot of switching on defense," Groomer said. "The last 12 games, they've really come along."
Junior Collin Sager has paced the Bulldogs this season with 18.7 points per game, but has recently been sidelined due to illness. Sager has also hauled in 135 rebounds, dished out 60 assists and snagged 15 steals.
"He's been Mr. Consistent," Groomer said of Sager. "A lot of things run through him, not just on offense, but on defense.
The Bulldogs are currently averaging 53 points per game and are shooting 43 percent from the field.
"These young kids have figured out their roles that they can attack the basket or they can take shots and not just wait for Collin to shoot," Groomer said. "I think that's been our biggest jump."
While the offense has been there all season, the defense has continued to improve to Stanberry.
"We try to pride ourselves on defense," Groomer said. "As the season went on, our defense has progressed."
The Bulldogs will hope to continue their progressions tonight when they meet a familiar foe....Worth County.
Tonight's contest will mark the third meeting of the season between Worth County and Stanberry. Worth County won their first meeting of the season: 48-47 on December 3rd while Stanberry won the second meeting 51-36 on January 7th. The Tigers, who entered the tournament as the sixth seed, have already pulled off one upset, ousting Rock Port 77-70 Monday.
"They are a very scary team," Groomer said. "Anyone who steps on the floor for them can shoot the ball from three. They're very dangerous. For young kids like we have, it's hard mental game. We know they can we win, but we also know that if they play well, they could cause us some trouble. It's going to be tough."
The winner of Worth County/Stanberry advances to a district final, where they will face either Platte Valley or Albany in Albany Friday evening. The complete interview with Coach Groomer can be heard below.