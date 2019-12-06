(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central swim team won a boy's dual with Council Bluffs, 105-61, on Thursday.
Carter Stangeland led the night with four golds, including individual wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Stangeland was also on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
David Gann won three golds, winning the 200 and 400 freestyle races and swam third for the winning 400 freestyle relay team. Dallas Davis also had three golds with wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, as well as for the winning 200 medley relay.
Gabe Patton nabbed the 100 butterfly gold and also swam for both winning relays. Dylon Cox was also on both relays.
For the Council Bluffs team, Tayden Blair won the 200 IM. Ethan Schnekloth, Kaiden Millken, Reilly McMurphy and Brendon Wyant also swam for the winning 200 freestyle relay.
View the complete results below.