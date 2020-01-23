(Malvern) -- The East Mills/Stanton collision course is complete. The Wolverines and Vikings both cruised to Corner Conference Tournament semifinal wins on Thursday night to set up a championship rematch on Saturday.
STANTON 60 SIDNEY 45
In the opener, Stanton (11-1) used a 17-4 run between the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth to cruise for a 60-45 win over the Cowboys (6-7).
“I thought offensively we were a lot more active in the second half,” co-head coach Kevin Blunt said. “We finished around the basket better, especially late. Just kind of settled down and played some solid defense.”
Tyler Peterson had another strong night, pouring in 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a brilliant performance.
“Our main goal is to get the ball inside so I can have my shot above everyone or kick out to the open people,” Peterson noted.
“(Peterson) didn’t have to have the ball in his hands a lot last year,” Blunt added. “Other kids are getting him the ball well, they’re unselfish and he handles it pretty well.”
Peterson was joined in double figures by Carter Johnson, who finished with 11 points. The Vikings had plenty of other balance with Jack Roberts adding nine points and six rebounds, and Easton Hultman finishing with eight points and nine boards.
Sidney, which trailed by just six during the final stages of the third period, got 13 points each from Noah Jorgenson and Garett Phillips. The Cowboys were goaded into 20 turnovers on the night, including three steals by Peterson and two by Keygan Day.
View full video interviews with Coach Blunt and Peterson below.
EAST MILLS 68 FREMONT-MILLS 40
In the finale, the Wolverines trailed by three early before a monster run pushed them to their 12th win in 13 games this season.
East Mills went on a 30-5 run that stretched from the middle stages of the first period to the final minute of the half. Senior Michael Schafer exploded for 13 of his game-high 21 points during the streak.
“This went much better than expected,” East Mills coach Kevin Schafer said. “Fremont-Mills and us have had two very good games before this. Our kids were very nervous before the game, and I was happy with that. I was afraid since we won twice it would be the opposite, but it was good to see us take care of business tonight.”
Along with Schafer’s 21 points, the senior had six steals and three assists and was joined in double figures by classmate Nic Duysen and freshman Mason Crouse. Duysen hits four 3s, scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had five assists.
“We all played really great,” Duysen said. “We knew we had to win this game to get to the championship. We just kind of took off and had to keep that energy rolling.”
Crouse pitched in 15 points, Nolan Smiley chipped in nine points and Brad Hall had seven points in the win.
Fremont-Mills (6-9), meanwhile, will fall to the consolation game against Sidney on Saturday at 6:00 in Griswold. The Knights got 12 points and six rebounds from Cooper Langfelt in the defeat.
With the championship set, East Mills and Stanton will meet for the second time this season. The Wolverines won the first game in Malvern, 60-57. A battle that included a 15-point comeback and a Schafer game-winning trey.
“We’re the No. 1 seed, but I would guess most coaches would tell you Stanton is the best team in our conference,” Schafer said. “And the game we played, they were ahead and in control, but we made a good run in the last five to six minutes.
“I’m sure that’s going to spur their kids on, and they’re going to be extremely motivated for us. The intensity we had for the first two and a half quarters tonight, we’re going to have to have that for four quarters against Stanton.”
Hear both the consolation and championship games on Saturday night from Griswold on KMA-FM 99.1. Tip time is slated for 6:00 PM.
Check out full video interviews with Coach Schafer and Duysen below.